Isiah Kiner-Falefa Injury: Nursing lower-body injury

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Friday that Kiner-Falefa has been dealing with a lower-body injury, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It helps explain why Kiner-Falefa was not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Cubs. Consider the infielder day-to-day for the time being. With Kiner-Falefa banged up, Liover Peguero was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday as middle-infield protection.