Isiah Kiner-Falefa Injury: Remains out Saturday

Kiner-Falefa (lower body) isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.

Kiner-Falefa will begin on the bench for a third consecutive contest as he continues do deal with a lower-body injury. It's not yet clear how much time the versatile veteran will miss, but at this point there's been no word of an extended absence. Jared Triolo will make a third straight start at shortstop in Kiner-Falefa's stead Saturday.