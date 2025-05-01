Fantasy Baseball
Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Isiah Kiner-Falefa News: Exiting lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Kiner-Falefa had started each of the last nine games while batting .303 with a stolen base, three runs and two RBI, but he'll get a breather while Pittsburgh wraps up its series with Chicago with a day game after a night game. Jared Triolo will pick up a start at shortstop in place of Kiner-Falefa.

