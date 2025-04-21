Fantasy Baseball
Jace Jung headshot

Jace Jung News: Brought up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 12:39pm

The Tigers recalled Jung from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Jung has slashed .239/.409/.463 with three homers over his first 19 games at Toledo this season. He's starting at third base for the Tigers on Monday and could see regular reps there against right-handed pitching. The 24-year-old played in 34 contests with Detroit last season, hitting .241/.362/.304 with zero home runs and a 30.9 percent strikeout rate.

Jace Jung
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
