Jack Kochanowicz News: Grabs third win

Kochanowicz (3-5) allowed a run on five hits and four walks while striking out five over 6.2 innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Kochanowicz was a little generous in allowing baserunners again -- this was the third time in four starts he's walked a season-high four batters. Despite that, the only run he allowed was on a Max Muncy double in the fourth inning. Kochanowicz was able to induce four double plays to offset the traffic on the bases. He's now at a 4.71 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 29:22 K:BB across 49.2 innings over nine starts. He's allowed just two runs over his last 12.1 innings, but he'll need to trim the walk rate to make that short-term success more sustainable. The 24-year-old is projected to start on the road versus the Athletics in his next outing.