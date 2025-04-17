Jack Kochanowicz News: Struggles in loss to Rangers

Kochanowicz (1-2) took the loss after allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk in 4.2 innings Thursday against the Rangers. He struck out one.

The Rangers peppered the right-hander with runs, scoring one in the first inning, two in the second frame and one more in the third. Kochanowicz hurled just one clean inning, although just two of his six hits allowed went for extra bases. Kochanowicz is slated for a softer matchup at home against the Pirates next week, but he has an uninspiring 6.20 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB across four starts (20.1 innings) to begin the season.