MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 29

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

We're switching my weekly PrizePicks article from Monday to Tuesday for the remainder of the year. We simply find it a better resource for the reader because all of the games typically happen at night on Tuesdays. Monday slates tend to be split due to the traveling nature of these teams, but a full slate should help find more value. Even with the limited selections, I've hit 11 of 14 picks so far this season. We're looking to carry that momentum over into this stacked Tuesday card, so let's go ahead and get into it!

Freddy Peralta, MIL at CWS: More Than 6.5 Strikeouts

We've been picking on the White Sox for two years now, and it might go on much longer than that. To say this is the worst offense in baseball feels like an understatement, with Chicago sitting last in runs scored, OBP, OPS, wOBA and xwOBA during that span. They're also 22nd in strikeout rate, sending out no one to threaten a pitcher like Peralta.

The Brewers righty has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since 2021, posting a 3.43 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in that span. That's backed by an elite strikeout rate, striking out 727 batters across those 595 innings. He's also got a 2.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 in an incredible start to the year while totaling a 11.4 K/9 at home since 2023.

Tanner Bibee, CLE vs. MIN: More Than 17.5 Outs Recorded

It's been a rough season for Bibee, but this guy is too good to struggle like this. The righty had a 3.25 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in his first two years before this poor start, allowing two runs or fewer in three of five games. Those two stinkers have crushed his averages, but Bibee had a 1.82 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in four starts against Minnesota last season.

Having success like that against the Twins is extremely encouraging because this offense has been much worse this year. In fact, Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored, 20th in OBP and 22nd in OPS. All we need is Bibee to get through six innings, which should be easy since he has a 3.16 ERA and 1.14 WHIP at home throughout his career.

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. Kyle Gibson, CLE: More Than 8.5 Fantasy Score

It's hard to believe that Judge's fantasy score is still below 10 fantasy points. This guy has been clearing that nearly every day, finishing with at least 8.0 fantasy points in 19 of 28 games. That's no surprise, since this former MVP has a .500 OBP and 1.217 OPS.

We could use this stud against anyone, but facing Baltimore is unfair. This team is 28th in ERA and 29th in WHIP, sending out a veteran to make his first start of the year here. It's not like Gibson has been scary, sporting a 4.54 ERA and 1.38 WHIP since 2016.

Jorge Polanco, SEA vs. LAA, Jack Kochanowicz: More Than 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI

Polanco really struggled in his first season in Seattle, but he looks way more comfortable this year. The second baseman has cleared this prop in four straight starts, generating a .377 AVG and 1.144 OPS so far this season. That's moved this guy up to the two-hole, batting right behind Julio Rodriguez, giving him one of the best spots to clear this total.

Not to mention, Polanco has a 1.190 OPS against righties this year. This is not a right-hander we're worried about, with Kochanowicz compiling a 5.47 ERA and 1.48 WHIP this season. He also surrendered five runs across three innings in his one matchup with Seattle last season.

