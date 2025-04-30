Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Kochanowicz headshot

Jack Kochanowicz News: Stuck with loss in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 5:56am

Kochanowicz (1-4) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over six inning as the Angels were downed 5-3 by the Mariners. He struck out six.

The 24-year-old right-hander set a new season high in Ks while delivering his second straight quality start and third in six trips to the mound. Kochanowicz also got taken deep again however -- a three-run shot by Jorge Polanco in the second inning -- and he's served up six homers in 32.1 innings to fuel his rough 5.29 ERA. Kochanowicz will look for a better result in his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Tigers.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now