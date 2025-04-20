Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Barnes headshot

Jacob Barnes News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 9:01am

Toronto designated Barnes for assignment Sunday.

Barnes' removal from the 40-man roster was one of a series of Toronto moves involving relievers Sunday, as fellow righties Paxton Schultz and Dillon Tate were summoned from the minors and righty Nick Sandlin (lat) was placed on the 15-day IL. It's been a rough season so far for Barnes, who has a 9.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB through eight innings across six appearances.

Jacob Barnes
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now