Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Collette Calls: The Stretch Run

Collette Calls: The Stretch Run

Written by 
Jason Collette 
Published on July 19, 2024

This article is part of our Collette Calls series.

The second "half" of the season begins this weekend, though in fact teams have anywhere from 63 to 67 remaining games on their schedule. This is not news to the average fantasy player, because the All-Star Break hasn't come at the midpoint of the schedule in any recent season, but this one feels later than most given all teams have fewer than 68 remaining games.

However, not all games are equal when it comes to scheduling. This installment is to help you better understand what teams and players may have some hidden advantages in their strength of schedule in the coming weeks as you either position your team for the September playoffs in head-to-head formats or for the finish line in standard leagues.

The table below comes from the Tankathon website, which looks at a team's remaining strength of schedule and calculates the combined winning percentage of their remaining opponents. The data is sorted in descending order by games remaining:

SOS RANK

TEAM

SOS

GAMES LEFT

2

Cleveland

0.523

67

10

Boston

0.508

67

21

NY Mets

0.493

67

24

Atlanta

0.492

67

1

Tampa Bay

0.528

66

3

Miami

0.518

66

4

Pittsburgh

0.515

66

5

St. Louis

0.512

66

7

Minnesota

0.511

66

8

Philadelphia

0.509

66

9

Toronto

0.509

66

16

Houston

0.501

66

23

Baltimore

0.492

66

27

Texas

0.486

66

30

LA Angels

0.469

66

6

Colorado

0.511

65

11

Arizona

0.506

65

12

Washington

0.506

65

13

Kansas City

0.505

65

15

Cincinnati

0.502

The second "half" of the season begins this weekend, though in fact teams have anywhere from 63 to 67 remaining games on their schedule. This is not news to the average fantasy player, because the All-Star Break hasn't come at the midpoint of the schedule in any recent season, but this one feels later than most given all teams have fewer than 68 remaining games.

However, not all games are equal when it comes to scheduling. This installment is to help you better understand what teams and players may have some hidden advantages in their strength of schedule in the coming weeks as you either position your team for the September playoffs in head-to-head formats or for the finish line in standard leagues.

The table below comes from the Tankathon website, which looks at a team's remaining strength of schedule and calculates the combined winning percentage of their remaining opponents. The data is sorted in descending order by games remaining:

SOS RANK

TEAM

SOS

GAMES LEFT

2

Cleveland

0.523

67

10

Boston

0.508

67

21

NY Mets

0.493

67

24

Atlanta

0.492

67

1

Tampa Bay

0.528

66

3

Miami

0.518

66

4

Pittsburgh

0.515

66

5

St. Louis

0.512

66

7

Minnesota

0.511

66

8

Philadelphia

0.509

66

9

Toronto

0.509

66

16

Houston

0.501

66

23

Baltimore

0.492

66

27

Texas

0.486

66

30

LA Angels

0.469

66

6

Colorado

0.511

65

11

Arizona

0.506

65

12

Washington

0.506

65

13

Kansas City

0.505

65

15

Cincinnati

0.502

65

17

Milwaukee

0.501

65

18

LA Dodgers

0.500

65

22

Detroit

0.492

65

29

San Francisco

0.479

65

14

CHI White Sox

0.503

64

19

NY Yankees

0.493

64

20

CHI Cubs

0.493

64

26

Seattle

0.486

64

28

Oakland

0.481

64

25

San Diego

0.487

63

This may seem inconsequential on the surface, but four games could mean as many as 15 or 20 plate appearances more for some batters, and an extra start or multiple save chances for a pitcher. The other factor in play is some of the bad teams in the league could get decidedly worse in the coming days and weeks as they sell off players to once again play for next year. Below are some notable players either in their final year or with one year remaining on their contract on teams which are very likely to be actively selling (all teams with a single-digit percentage of making the postseason per FanGraphs): 

Reds (8.4%):

Tigers (7.0%):

Blue Jays (1.8%):

Nationals (0.3%):

Angels (0.2%):

White Sox (0.0%): 

Athletics (0.0%):

Rockies (0.0%):

Marlins (0.0%):

Not all of these names will be moved, but talent will be flowing from the have nots to the haves, making strong teams stronger and weak teams weaker. The above table shows some of the sweet spots for teams whose players could have favorable conditions moving forward, starting with Atlanta. 

Atlanta's offense has come back to life after a rough stretch earlier this season, and their remaining strength of schedule is the second easiest among all teams with at least a 10 percent chance of making the postseason. Atlanta has but 26 of its remaining 67 games against teams over .500 and has seven more matchups against Miami, six against Colorado and five against the Nationals to look forward to. Atlanta batters and pitchers are well-positioned for some favorable matchups scattered around their remaining 17 contests against the Phillies, Dodgers and Brewers.

Baltimore has 66 games remaining and the same strength of schedule as Atlanta, with series to be played against the White Sox, Marlins, Rockies, Nationals and Rangers along with seven more contests against the Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the seven contests they still have against the Red Sox and a four-game series against the Guardians will strongly influence their efforts to repeat as division champs and fend off the Yankees. 

New York has two fewer games, but a nearly identical easy schedule with series remaining against the White Sox, Rockies, Athletics, Angels, Nationals and Blue Jays. Their toughest remaining opponent is their sworn enemy, as they have two more series to play against the Red Sox, who are the only team above .500 on their schedule that the Yankees have more than three game against the rest of the way. 

Do not sleep on Houston, as the Astros may have two series left against Boston but also have two series against the Athletics and Angels along with a series apiece against the White Sox, Rangers and Reds as Houston attempts to catch Seattle in the AL West. Seattle has an easier schedule, with two series against the Athletics, Angels, Rangers and Tigers along with a single series against the White Sox and Giants. 

Conversely, Cleveland is one of the teams with the most games remaining, but they also have the second-toughest schedule, with series against the Phillies, Orioles, Yankees, Dodgers, Brewers along with eight games against the Twins still to play. The only repeat sub-.500 team they have to play is the Tigers. Tampa Bay has the toughest remaining schedule (just as their starting pitching has begun to click) with series against the Phillies, Guardians, Yankees, Dodgers and Twins left to play along with two more series against Baltimore. A four-game set against the Athletics and two more series against the Blue Jays somewhat offset that rough stretch, but I hope you enjoyed that recent run of pitching from Taj Bradley, as the schedule is brutal the rest of the way. 

Your ability to acquire players in many leagues is likely limited at this time with league trade deadlines or diminishing FAAB budgets from early spending, but you can still influence the performance of your roster by looking ahead to the schedule players on your roster have forthcoming. 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason Collette
Jason Collette
Jason has been helping fantasy owners since 1999, and here at Rotowire since 2011. You can hear Jason weekly on many of the Sirius/XM Fantasy channel offerings throughout the season as well as on the Sleeper and the Bust podcast every Sunday. A ten-time FSWA finalist, Jason won the FSWA's Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year award in 2013 and the Baseball Series of the Year award in 2018 for Collette Calls,and was the 2023 AL LABR champion. Jason manages his social media presence at https://linktr.ee/jasoncollette
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox & More MLB Expert Picks & Player Props, July 19
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox & More MLB Expert Picks & Player Props, July 19
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 19
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 19
MLB Bets Today: Rangers vs Orioles, Friday, July 19
MLB Bets Today: Rangers vs Orioles, Friday, July 19
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Three and 10-Day Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Three and 10-Day Rankings