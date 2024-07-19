Collette Calls: The Stretch Run

This article is part of our Collette Calls series.

The table below comes from the Tankathon website, which looks at a team's remaining strength of schedule and calculates the combined winning percentage of their remaining opponents. The data is sorted in descending order by games remaining:

However, not all games are equal when it comes to scheduling. This installment is to help you better understand what teams and players may have some hidden advantages in their strength of schedule in the coming weeks as you either position your team for the September playoffs in head-to-head formats or for the finish line in standard leagues.

The second "half" of the season begins this weekend, though in fact teams have anywhere from 63 to 67 remaining games on their schedule. This is not news to the average fantasy player, because the All-Star Break hasn't come at the midpoint of the schedule in any recent season, but this one feels later than most given all teams have fewer than 68 remaining games.

SOS RANK TEAM SOS GAMES LEFT 2 Cleveland 0.523 67 10 Boston 0.508 67 21 NY Mets 0.493 67 24 Atlanta 0.492 67 1 Tampa Bay 0.528 66 3 Miami 0.518 66 4 Pittsburgh 0.515 66 5 St. Louis 0.512 66 7 Minnesota 0.511 66 8 Philadelphia 0.509 66 9 Toronto 0.509 66 16 Houston 0.501 66 23 Baltimore 0.492 66 27 Texas 0.486 66 30 LA Angels 0.469 66 6 Colorado 0.511 65 11 Arizona 0.506 65 12 Washington 0.506 65 13 Kansas City 0.505 65 15 Cincinnati 0.502 65 17 Milwaukee 0.501 65 18 LA Dodgers 0.500 65 22 Detroit 0.492 65 29 San Francisco 0.479 65 14 CHI White Sox 0.503 64 19 NY Yankees 0.493 64 20 CHI Cubs 0.493 64 26 Seattle 0.486 64 28 Oakland 0.481 64 25 San Diego 0.487 63

This may seem inconsequential on the surface, but four games could mean as many as 15 or 20 plate appearances more for some batters, and an extra start or multiple save chances for a pitcher. The other factor in play is some of the bad teams in the league could get decidedly worse in the coming days and weeks as they sell off players to once again play for next year. Below are some notable players either in their final year or with one year remaining on their contract on teams which are very likely to be actively selling (all teams with a single-digit percentage of making the postseason per FanGraphs):

Reds (8.4%):

Tigers (7.0%):

Blue Jays (1.8%):

Nationals (0.3%):

Angels (0.2%):

White Sox (0.0%):

Athletics (0.0%):

UFAs after this season: No long-term deals on roster. Ross Stripling, Alex Wood, and Paul Blackburn are all making money, but everyone else is in controlling years. Oakland's two most marketable players, Brent Rooker and Mason Miller, make a combined $1.49M.

Rockies (0.0%):

Marlins (0.0%):

UFAs after this season: Josh Bell, Tanner Scott

Not all of these names will be moved, but talent will be flowing from the have nots to the haves, making strong teams stronger and weak teams weaker. The above table shows some of the sweet spots for teams whose players could have favorable conditions moving forward, starting with Atlanta.

Atlanta's offense has come back to life after a rough stretch earlier this season, and their remaining strength of schedule is the second easiest among all teams with at least a 10 percent chance of making the postseason. Atlanta has but 26 of its remaining 67 games against teams over .500 and has seven more matchups against Miami, six against Colorado and five against the Nationals to look forward to. Atlanta batters and pitchers are well-positioned for some favorable matchups scattered around their remaining 17 contests against the Phillies, Dodgers and Brewers.

Baltimore has 66 games remaining and the same strength of schedule as Atlanta, with series to be played against the White Sox, Marlins, Rockies, Nationals and Rangers along with seven more contests against the Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the seven contests they still have against the Red Sox and a four-game series against the Guardians will strongly influence their efforts to repeat as division champs and fend off the Yankees.

New York has two fewer games, but a nearly identical easy schedule with series remaining against the White Sox, Rockies, Athletics, Angels, Nationals and Blue Jays. Their toughest remaining opponent is their sworn enemy, as they have two more series to play against the Red Sox, who are the only team above .500 on their schedule that the Yankees have more than three game against the rest of the way.

Do not sleep on Houston, as the Astros may have two series left against Boston but also have two series against the Athletics and Angels along with a series apiece against the White Sox, Rangers and Reds as Houston attempts to catch Seattle in the AL West. Seattle has an easier schedule, with two series against the Athletics, Angels, Rangers and Tigers along with a single series against the White Sox and Giants.

Conversely, Cleveland is one of the teams with the most games remaining, but they also have the second-toughest schedule, with series against the Phillies, Orioles, Yankees, Dodgers, Brewers along with eight games against the Twins still to play. The only repeat sub-.500 team they have to play is the Tigers. Tampa Bay has the toughest remaining schedule (just as their starting pitching has begun to click) with series against the Phillies, Guardians, Yankees, Dodgers and Twins left to play along with two more series against Baltimore. A four-game set against the Athletics and two more series against the Blue Jays somewhat offset that rough stretch, but I hope you enjoyed that recent run of pitching from Taj Bradley, as the schedule is brutal the rest of the way.

Your ability to acquire players in many leagues is likely limited at this time with league trade deadlines or diminishing FAAB budgets from early spending, but you can still influence the performance of your roster by looking ahead to the schedule players on your roster have forthcoming.