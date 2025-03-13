Jacob deGrom Injury: Battling stomach virus

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that DeGrom won't pitch Thursday as initially planned while the left-hander recovers from a stomach virus, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom had been penciled in to start Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants or in a minor-league contest on the back fields of camp, but he won't be available in any capacity after he apparently fell ill overnight. Assuming he's able to quickly bounce back from the ailment over the next couple of days, deGrom should still be on track to open the season in the Texas rotation, but he can't afford to miss many more throwing sessions at this stage of camp. The Rangers had already been easing deGrom in during spring training, and he built up to 31 pitches in his first Cactus League start last Saturday. DeGrom will likely need to push his pitch count into the 60-to-70 range by the end of the spring to head into his first start of the regular season without any major workload restrictions.