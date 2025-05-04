Jacob deGrom News: Earns easy win

DeGrom (2-1) allowed a run on three hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out three and picking up a win against Seattle.

The lone run against deGrom came in the third frame on an RBI groundout from Jorge Polanco, but the Rangers immediately answered back with a six-run inning. It was deGrom's second straight win after starting the year 0-1 through five starts. He tossed 59 of 89 pitches for strikes and generated 11 whiffs, including six with his fastball. His ERA dropped to 2.61 with a 36:9 K:BB through 38 innings. DeGrom has failed to complete six innings in five of his seven outings this season. He's lined up to start in Detroit next weekend.