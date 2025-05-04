Fantasy Baseball
Jacob deGrom headshot

Jacob deGrom News: Earns easy win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

DeGrom (2-1) allowed a run on three hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out three and picking up a win against Seattle.

The lone run against deGrom came in the third frame on an RBI groundout from Jorge Polanco, but the Rangers immediately answered back with a six-run inning. It was deGrom's second straight win after starting the year 0-1 through five starts. He tossed 59 of 89 pitches for strikes and generated 11 whiffs, including six with his fastball. His ERA dropped to 2.61 with a 36:9 K:BB through 38 innings. DeGrom has failed to complete six innings in five of his seven outings this season. He's lined up to start in Detroit next weekend.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
