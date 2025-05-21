Jacob deGrom News: Fans nine in seven strong innings

DeGrom didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Yankees after allowing two runs on three hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out nine.

DeGrom got 20 whiffs while continuing to put a shaky beginning to the season in the rear-view mirror, as he's now fanned at least seven in five of his last seven starts. The star right-hander has tossed at least five innings while giving up two runs or fewer in each of these seven outings, dominating to the tune of a 1.66 ERA and 49:6 K:BB during this period. DeGrom will try to keep the good times next week versus a hot Blue Jays offense that has a .782 OPS over their last 19 games.