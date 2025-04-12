Jacob deGrom News: Shaky again in no-decision
deGrom didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mariners after allowing three runs on three hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out four.
The star right-hander wasn't at his best Friday, giving up two solo home runs and failing to throw a clean inning. Through three starts (14.2 innings), deGrom has a 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB. The Rangers are being cautious with the oft-injured deGrom's workload to begin the season, and he'll be looking to reach the 90-pitch threshold for the first time this year in a home matchup against the Angels in the middle of next week.
