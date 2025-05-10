Jacob deGrom News: Strikes out 10 in win

deGrom (3-1) earned the win against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts over five innings.

deGrom surrendered a pair of solo homers but was otherwise dominant, racking up 21 whiffs on 90 pitches. The 36-year-old has won three straight contests while yielding two earned runs or fewer in each of his past five starts. He'll carry a 2.72 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB across 43 innings into a home matchup with the Astros next week.