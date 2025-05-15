Jacob deGrom News: Wins pitching duel

DeGrom (4-1) allowed five hits and one walk while striking out seven over eight shutout innings to earn the win over the Astros on Thursday.

DeGrom turned in a vintage performance while battling Hunter Brown in a pitching duel. A Jake Burger home run was all the support deGrom needed to secure his fourth straight win. He's allowed two runs or less in six straight starts while racking up a fantastic 40:5 K:BB across 36.1 innings in that span. For the season, deGrom is sporting a 2.29 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 53:11 K:BB across 51 innings through nine starts. He's projected for a tough road outing versus the Yankees next week.