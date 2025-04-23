Jacob Lopez News: Optioned to Vegas

The Athletics optioned Lopez to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Lopez has pitched 4.1 scoreless innings across three appearances since being recalled from Triple-A on Friday, but the 27-year-old will be sent back down to the minors in favor of fresh arms Hogan Harris and Grant Holman. Lopez also owns a 2.45 ERA through 14.2 minor-league innings this season, and there's a good chance he'll end up back in the Athletics' bullpen at some point.