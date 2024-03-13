Spring Training Job Battles: American League Mid-March Update

This article is part of our Spring Training Job Battles series.

The big news in regards to the Orioles' infield situation since we last spoke was manager Brandon Hyde revealing that Gunnar Henderson would spend the majority of his time at shortstop this season. Henderson made more starts at third base than shortstop in his American League Rookie of the Year-winning campaign and could still moonlight at the hot corner, but it sounds like the team's intention is to make him its full-time shortstop. The decision closes off one position for Holliday, although it seems as though the Orioles all along have been eyeing second base for the top prospect. It's where Holliday has spent most of his time this spring, even when Henderson was out with an oblique injury. The 20-year-old boasts an impressive .323/.344/.613 batting line with one home run, two doubles, two triples and two stolen bases this spring, although that has come with a 12:1 K:BB over 32 plate appearances.

Over the previous three weeks, we've gone division-by-division looking at several of the position battles around the league. Now it's time for some updates on where things stand on a handful of the most important ones, starting with the American League.

Note: the number in parenthesis is the player's NFBC ADP since 3/1

Baltimore Orioles

Second Base/Third Base: Jackson Holliday (172), Jordan Westburg (327), Jorge Mateo (640), Coby Mayo (652), Ramon Urias (744)

It sure feels like the Orioles want Holliday to win the job, and right now it seems like he's the front-runner. Westburg has also seen action at second base during Grapefruit League play, but he might now have a better shot at the third base gig. With the ability to also play shortstop and the outfield, it's possible he falls into more of a super utility role. Urias has played third base almost exclusively this spring and remains firmly in the mix there, while Mayo has done his best to throw his hat in the ring with a .984 OPS in Grapefruit League play. Mayo, though, has seen more starts at first base and DH than at third lately, and he still seems likely to go back to Triple-A Norfolk for a while. The biggest loser with Henderson settling in as the everyday shortstop could be Mateo. He might still wind up playing quite a bit between short, second and center field, but shortstop was probably the only spot where he theoretically had a chance to win a starting job.

Boston Red Sox

Outfield: Jarren Duran (145), Masataka Yoshida (180), Tyler O'Neill (211), Ceddanne Rafaela (449), Wilyer Abreu (522)

Manager Alex Cora said prior to the start of spring training that Rafaela would have a chance to win the center field job, and he might be doing just that. The 23-year-old is a vastly superior defender to Duran in center and is also out-hitting him this spring with an .900 OPS, three homers and two steals to Duran's .398 OPS, no home runs and one stolen base. On days Duran — who has already been proclaimed the leadoff hitter by Cora — hasn't started in center field, he has slid over to left rather than to right, and it's in left where he figures to spend most of his time if Rafaela beats him out in center. Meanwhile, Abreu has played virtually every day in right field during Grapefruit League action and could be the regular there, at least versus righties. Notable, though, is that O'Neill made his first start this spring in right field Tuesday after recovering from a calf injury. The plan has seemed to be for O'Neill to see most of his playing time in left, but he could be worked in in right field more if Rafaela wins the center field gig. Yoshida is also an option in left field, but Boston prefers for him to be the primary DH. The path of least resistance here remains sticking with Duran in center field and letting Rafaela play every day at Triple-A Worcester. That might very well be the route the club ultimately takes, but Rafaela is making the decision a difficult one.

Texas Rangers

Designated Hitter/Outfield: Adolis Garcia (42), Wyatt Langford (105), Evan Carter (112), Leody Taveras (315), Justin Foscue (685)

The Rangers have not only kept running Langford out there regularly in Cactus League play but have also consistently been hitting him in the top third of the batting order. He certainly looks the part of a big leaguer at the plate, coming into action Tuesday with a .379/.472/.828 batting line with four home runs and 10 RBI across 36 plate appearances this spring. Langford has received a couple starts at DH but otherwise has been used only in left field by the Rangers this spring. Meanwhile, Garcia didn't make his Cactus League debut until March 6 and has yet to play the field. He wasn't injured, but the Rangers wanted to slow-play him after he battled knee and oblique issues down the stretch last year. It's possible that cautiousness carries over into the regular season, with Texas giving Garcia plenty of time at DH and perhaps extra off days, too. With Langford handling left field most days and Garcia only DHing, Carter has played a lot of right field and also some center. Carter is going to play every day, and Langford will, too, if he makes the team. Taveras has earned something close to everyday at-bats, as well, and obviously Garcia will be an everyday guy once he's up to speed. There's also Foscue, who is very much in the mix at DH but who also could be needed more in the corner infield spots with Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) likely headed to the IL and Josh Jung's (calf) status also in question.

Toronto Blue Jays

Second Base/Third Base: Davis Schneider (559), Cavan Biggio (630), Isiah Kiner-Falefa (652), Santiago Espinal (749), Eduardo Escobar (750), Ernie Clement (750)

I keep waiting for the Blue Jays to do something, anything, here, but we're barely more than two weeks before Opening Day and Matt Chapman is now off the board, so it seems as though the team's starters at second and third base will come from this group. It's been a steady rotation of Biggio and Schneider at second base since the former returned from a shoulder injury, and given that the same two guys also closed out last season seeing the most action at the keystone, it would seem that's the plan again. Schneider has also been used in left field this spring and could ultimately settle into last year's Whit Merrifield role, seeing the equivalent of a starter's at-bats while playing two different positions. Through Tuesday, Kiner-Falefa had started three of the last four games at third base. He might be the favorite to see most of the action there, although non-roster invitee Escobar has also been at the hot corner plenty this spring and the Jays won't limit Kiner-Falefa to one position. Clement has had a nice spring and is out of options, which could put a pinch on Espinal, who does have options left and who hardly played for Toronto down the stretch last season. Both of these jobs could ultimately be largely timeshares, at least until someone distinguishes themselves.

Detroit Tigers

Fourth/Fifth Starter: Reese Olson (306), Matt Manning (535), Casey Mize (575)

Olson seemingly came into camp at the top of the hierarchy here based on recent performance, which included a 1.44 ERA in five September starts last season. He hasn't done anything to lose that positioning this spring, rebounding from a tough first two starts to allow just one run with a 7:1 K:BB over seven innings covering his next two outings. For what it's worth, though, one beat writer on Monday projected as Olson being on the outside looking in for a rotation spot, although with the caveat that "this shows no sign of sorting itself out." At the very least, it would seem Olson's name isn't written into the Tigers' rotation in ink just yet. Manning also pitched well last season when healthy with a 3.58 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 15 starts, although he fanned only 50 in 78 frames. He's had some bad home run luck this spring but has struck out 11 in eight innings. Meanwhile, Mize's velocity has popped this spring but his command and control have not, which is understandable given how little he's pitched the last two years. It would seem to make sense to send Mize to Triple-A Toledo for a while to sharpen things back up and manage his workload. However, all indications seem to be that he has a real shot at opening among the Tigers' starting five, even if the club will often need a long reliever to follow him.

Quick Hit Updates

The Blue Jays' fifth starter gig looks to be up for grabs with a stint on the injured list likely for Alek Manoah (shoulder). Bowden Francis seems to be the odds-on favorite to fill in, with Mitch White and perhaps also Paolo Espino in the mix. An additional starter could be required if Kevin Gausman (shoulder) isn't ready, but he seems to be trending in the right direction … Anthony DeSclafani has yet to make an appearance this spring but has been ramping back up. Meanwhile, Louie Varland has been lights-out, tossing seven scoreless frames with a 7:1 K:BB. That would seem to make this decision easy, but with early-season off days the Twins could buy "Disco" time … It's difficult to get a read on the Guardians' center field situation because Myles Straw just returned from a two-week absence with a viral infection. Straw started in center field two of the last three games, with Estevan Florial playing left field those days. Florial hasn't done himself any favors with the extra run in center, going 3-for-26 with 12 strikeouts … Neither Gabriel Arias nor Brayan Rocchio have hit well this spring, and Arias is currently sidelined with an illness. It seemed as though Arias came into camp as a slight favorite for the shortstop job and nothing appears to have happened to change that … I don't know what to make of Cleveland's DH situation. Kyle Manzardo has hardly played this spring and appears destined for Triple-A Columbus. Rule 5 pick Deyvison De Los Santos has been given more at-bats than any other Guardian this spring, which makes sense since you have to see what you have with him before making a decision. Ultimately, it seems like the Guardians will just use the spot to give regulars semi-rest … While they're competing for starts at second base with the Royals, Adam Frazier and Michael Massey will probably both play pretty regularly against right-handers, with Frazier having the ability to bounce around to other positions. Nick Loftin might get some run at the keystone versus lefties, if he makes the team … Nothing is settled with the Royals' closer job, and that might not change anytime soon, but Will Smith still seems likely to be first in line. For what it's worth, James McArthur and John Schreiber have both been terrific this spring … Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has indicated a desire to pick a closer before Opening Day, and while there aren't any indications he's made the decision, the guess here is Jose Leclerc is the guy. David Robertson and Josh Sborz are also in the mix … Trying to figure out the White Sox's closer situation will give you a headache. John Brebbia hasn't pitched this spring due to a calf injury, but the hope remains that he'll ramp up in time for Opening Day. Prelander Berroa just went down with a shoulder injury. The team's best reliever this spring has been Jordan Leasure, although it's unclear what the organization's appetite is for carrying him on the Opening Day roster, let alone putting him in the ninth inning … The Yankees, unfortunately, will be without Gerrit Cole (elbow) for at least a few weeks and perhaps much longer. An outside addition is possible, if not likely, but internally Luis Gil, Will Warren, Clayton Beeter and Luke Weaver are the most likely candidates ... Taj Bradley appears likely to miss the first month or so with a pectoral strain. The options to replace him include Jacob Lopez, Naoyuki Uwasawa, Jacob Waguespack, Tyler Alexander and Chris Devenski.