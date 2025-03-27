Jake Bauers News: Promotion official

The Brewers selected Bauers' contract from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

After producing a .199/.301/.361 slash line with 12 home runs and 13 stolen bases over 346 plate appearances for the Brewers in 2024, Bauers elected free agency following the season and re-signed with Milwaukee on a minor-league deal. He emerged from spring training with a roster spot after producing a .939 OPS in Cactus League play, but Bauers could struggle to see the extended playing time he received with the Brewers in 2024 unless injuries test Milwaukee's depth at first base and in the outfield. Bauers is on the bench for Thursday's season opener versus the Yankees.