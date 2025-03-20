Fantasy Baseball
Jake Bloss headshot

Jake Bloss News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

The Blue Jays optioned Bloss to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Bloss allowed eight earned runs across 8.0 innings in four appearances during spring training. His best outing came in his most recent outing March 10, when he pitched three scoreless innings. It was thought the 23-year-old had a chance at cracking the rotation to begin the season, but he will have to wait a little longer.

