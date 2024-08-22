Mound Musings: See You in September?

This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

Are you heading into the fantasy season's final month with your sights set on a league title? This is a tricky time because some teams will back off on the innings pitched for key arms they want fresh for the playoffs, while other teams, especially those out of the playoff picture will want to see what they have coming into next season. These guys are a mix of arms that could help now, or they might be deserving of your attention next spring. Some are expected to return from the injured list (there might also be a few young arms). Let's briefly see who might be worth a look during the season's final month starting with veterans expected to return in September:

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) – Like all of the veteran pitchers featured below, Yamamoto is expected to return from an extended absence, and it couldn't be soon enough for the banged-up Dodgers. They narrowly lead the rugged NL West despite using 17 different pitchers to start games because of injuries. Yamamoto has been out since mid-June with a triceps injury and he will need the next month to hopefully get in shape for the playoffs. Clayton Kershaw is still trying to get back to 100 percent, and they just lost Tyler Glasnow to elbow tendinitis, although they hope he will be back soon. These guys plus the recently acquired Jack Flaherty look to be the nucleus of the playoff rotation, but Yamamoto can also help your fantasy team down the stretch.

Jacob deGrom (Rangers) – I think a lot of people would agree deGrom is perhaps the best pitcher in baseball when he's healthy and pitching. Trouble is, he is rarely on the mound these days. He has averaged just under 51 innings a season the past five years, including no innings to date in 2024 as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. He was coming on strong (again) in 2023. Then it abruptly came to an alarming halt in early June. Elbow issues sent him to the IL, for what was hoped to be a short-term thing, but he went under the knife later that month. A 2024 playoff appearance for the Rangers is probably a pipe dream, so pushing it may not be in the team's best interest, but it's looking like a mid-September return could be possible. It normally takes a couple months for a pitcher to get back in stride, but he might be the exception to that rule.

Yu Darvish (Padres) – I really don't quite know what to expect from Darvish next month, mostly because we don't really know the nature of the "personal problems" that have had him away from the team since late May. He initially went on the IL with a groin strain but didn't return when expected. Rumor has it he has been throwing on his own with increased intensity recently, fueling speculation that he could return to the mound in September. Normally a layoff like that would require a lengthy rehab assignment, and he could probably be ruled out for the balance of the fantasy season, but I'm going to step outside the box on him. If he's been healthy – and I think he has been – the wily 38-year-old veteran knows what it takes to stay in game shape. Monitor the situation. If he does plan to jump back on the mound this season, he might be worth a flyer.

Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) – Unlike Darvish, Schmidt has been following a more traditional schedule as he recovers from a May lat strain and he has now embarked on a rehab assignment to give us a feel for where he is pitching-wise. He looked extremely sharp early this year and might have been ready to show us a breakout season before he went down. Right now, barring setbacks, the Yankees expect him back around the second week in September. His role then is still undefined. He should be minimally stretched out and capable of starting, albeit probably in shorter outings, or they could have him work out of the bullpen. The latter would obviously detract from his fantasy value, but I'm guessing he would be back sooner if the bullpen was in his immediate future. We may not know for certain until later, but keep an eye on his progress.

Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles) – I want to close out this September veteran preview with a kid I am really hoping to see again next month. I love this guy. He started off 2024 strong but, unfortunately, he fell off a bit as the season wore on, and then he went on the IL with a mild lat strain earlier this month. He's legit. He has the stuff and the mound presence to eventually become a top-of-the-rotation starter, and given the refuse taking turns in many rotations, if he comes back healthy after the relatively short layoff, he could give your rotation a big boost. This time off could be more of a chance for him to regroup and catch his breath, so I think he's worth grabbing if all goes as planned.

Even though the number seems to shrink every year because teams bring their best young arms up earlier, there are a handful of prospects to watch for in September:

Jackson Jobe (Tigers) – I promised a mix of veterans potentially returning from injuries and young prospect arms getting a taste of the major leagues. A few years ago, this spot would have belonged to the Pirates' Paul Skenes. However, Skenes didn't hang out in Indianapolis long enough to enjoy one of those famous tenderloins (just 27 innings). So, the spot goes to the current No. 1 on my Kid's List. Jobe just turned 22 a couple weeks ago, and his command has wavered some since he was moved up to Double-A Erie, so it's possible, since the Tigers have no reason to rush him, that we won't see him until next year. I make it 50/50 we see a call-up in September. He has excellent stuff across a full repertoire including an upper 90s fastball, a change, curve, cutter and slider, which all check in as plus pitches. He's learning the finer points right now.

Jake Bloss (Blue Jays) – His 2024 season has been like an intriguing Hollywood romance – on again, off again, and the next chapter is about to be written. He has been in the minors, up with the Astros and traded to Toronto at the deadline. He compiled an ugly 6.94 ERA in three starts with Houston, succeeding in camouflaging his potential value, and has made a couple nondescript short starts at Triple-A Buffalo. That said, the Jays have already said they expect him to join their rotation "later this season," so a September call-up is likely. Bloss is considered a durability risk but he can be pretty flashy when he's on, when he's healthy and when he has everything in sync. If he's available, take a shot. He's not an ace but he could be a serviceable piece.

Christian Scott (Mets) – I have been very impressed with Scott, whom I have right behind Jobe on my Kid's List. It's been a rather strange season for him. He was very impressive in spring training but began the year, briefly, at Triple-A Syracuse. He got called up in early May and made a handful of starts with the Mets, experiencing mixed results. Then came a series of up and down assignments with his results fading, before it was announced he was suffering from a strained UCL in mid-July. The team stated he, "will not need surgery – yet," which is a rather ominous status, but he is involved in a rehab throwing program and could theoretically rejoin the Mets rotation early in September if there are no setbacks. My guess is, if all goes well with his throwing program, the Mets will use September – without pushing him very hard – to see where he is. I won't kid you, a sprained UCL pretty frequently leads to Tommy John surgery. So, by stating, "no surgery – yet," the Mets are at least concerned. Have a Plan B if you pursue him.

There are a few others approaching a return or headed for a debut to/on major league mounds. Max Scherzer (Rangers) and Joe Ryan (Twins) might be the highest profile veterans on this list, but they, like others, are running out of time to build arm strength. There are certainly some kids I am tracking, too, but talented guys like Bubba Chandler (Pirates) and Noah Schultz (White Sox) are both young and playing for teams out of or falling out of contention, making them long-shots to see the majors this season.

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

A pitcher who has gradually won me over this season is now out for a while with shoulder fatigue. The Rays Zack Littell has pretty good stuff. He was throwing more strikes and the results were positive. He seems to have made the transition from the bullpen to starting. Chalk up another success for Tampa Bay.

has pretty good stuff. He was throwing more strikes and the results were positive. He seems to have made the transition from the bullpen to starting. Chalk up another success for Tampa Bay. It seems like every few days I look at Colorado's Cal Quantrill . He doesn't miss enough bats, but he is a quality starter. I just can't get past the dangers of pitching in Coors Field or the fact that the Rockies just don't play very well on the road. I don't know. Maybe someday I'll throw caution to the wind.

. He doesn't miss enough bats, but he is a quality starter. I just can't get past the dangers of pitching in Coors Field or the fact that the Rockies just don't play very well on the road. I don't know. Maybe someday I'll throw caution to the wind. Every season a handful of young pitchers surprises me with an unexpected level of performance. One of those this year has been the Angels' Jose Soriano . It's tough transitioning from the pen to starting, but with the team out of playoff contention, he has been moved to the IL. I'd be surprised if he returns this year.

. It's tough transitioning from the pen to starting, but with the team out of playoff contention, he has been moved to the IL. I'd be surprised if he returns this year. And, Cincinnati placed their ace, Hunter Greene , on the injured list. I think you'll see more and more of this as teams out of the playoff picture protect their top arms. Be prepared to adjust if you are still fighting to win your league.

, on the injured list. I think you'll see more and more of this as teams out of the playoff picture protect their top arms. Be prepared to adjust if you are still fighting to win your league. I consider it improbable that the A's are eight games over .500 since July 1. On paper they still look very weak, but their pitching staff led by JP Sears and closer Mason Miller keeps them in games, and this year sometimes that's enough. Eventually the opponent will orchestrate a version of fielding follies.

and closer keeps them in games, and this year sometimes that's enough. Eventually the opponent will orchestrate a version of fielding follies. Put me in the Chris Sale fan club for a Cy Young this year. I love pitchers who can adjust as hitters catch on. Early on with the White Sox he was a two-seamer/sinker pitcher, then he went to four-seamers during his Boston years. Now with Atlanta, he has shifted to sliders and a few more change-ups.

Endgame Odyssey:

Even the bullpens could see a new face or two in September. My favorite is the possible return of the amazing Liam Hendriks. He's working his way back from Tommy John surgery and cancer. Maybe you would feel comfortable betting against him, but not me! The Blue Jays have played musical bullpen chairs of late, but Jordan Romano is due back in September, and I would expect him to return to the closer's gig. In other bullpen news, Pittsburgh's David Bednar has been awful, at one point allowing at least one run in six straight appearances. One has to wonder when future Hall-of-Famer Aroldis Chapman will take over the closing duties. In Milwaukee, Devin Williams is quickly reestablishing himself as a top tier closer. He has allowed just one run in seven appearances while converting four straight save chances. With Tanner Scott gone, the Marlins appear to have settled on Calvin Faucher as their primary closer. I like his ability to miss bats, but his tendency to allow too many baserunners scares me. The Cubs released their makeshift closer, Hector Neris. He has now failed in multiple attempts for multiple teams. Bottom line, he is not a viable closer. Jorge Lopez and maybe Porter Hodge could initially share in getting first crack at the job, but keep an eye on Nate Pearson, who has the best raw tools for the gig.