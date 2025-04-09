Jake Cronenworth Injury: Out Wednesday with rib issue

Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

As anticipated, Cronenworth will be on the bench for the day game after he exited Tuesday night's 10-4 loss to the Athletics before the bottom of the third inning due to cramping on the right side of his ribs. Per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, the injury is related to the contusion that Cronenworth suffered on his ribs after being hit by a pitch Sunday. With an off day looming Thursday, the Padres will err on the side of caution and hold Cronenworth out for the series finale, but the 31-year-old infielder expressed optimism that he would be ready to rejoin the lineup Friday against the Rockies.