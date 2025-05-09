MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, May 9

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No postponements expected

We have a pair of starters priced in the $10k range today in Hunter Brown and Max Meyer, but my preference tonight is Kevin Gausman. He's $2,000 cheaper than Brown and has shown a high ceiling, most recently posting his second 30 DK point performance of the season.

We've also starred Aaron Nola, Will Warren and Tomoyuki Sugano in our optimizer. Warren checks in as the top point-per-dollar value on the slate as he gets a $1,000 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. Following a slow start to the season, Nola has given up just one run with 14 strikeouts over his last two starts combined. Note that Eduardo Rodriguez ranks well in the metrics below as well. I wouldn't blame anyone for spending up on Brown or Meyer, either.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):