Jake Diekman News: Inks deal with Atlanta

Diekman signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Tuesday that includes an invite to big-league spring training, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran left-hander had a 5.63 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 40:24 K:BB over 43 regular-season appearances with the Mets last season before being released. Diekman posted a 3.67 ERA across the previous three seasons and could earn a spot in Atlanta's bullpen with a strong showing in spring training.