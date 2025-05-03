Fantasy Baseball
Jake Eder News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

The Angels optioned Eder to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Eder appeared in three games out of the Halos' bullpen since being recalled from Triple-A on April 26. He tossed two scoreless innings over his first two outings, but he gave up a two-run home run to Riley Greene in the ninth inning of Friday's loss to the Tigers. Eder will return to Salt Lake, where he is 1-0 in three starts with a 6.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across nine innings.

