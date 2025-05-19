Jake Fraley Injury: Aiming to return early next week

Reds manager Terry Francona said Monday that he's hoping Fraley (calf) is ready for activation from the 10-day injured list early next week, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Fraley tweaked his left calf nearly two weeks ago and appears to be making progress with his recovery. It's not clear whether the Reds will ask him to play in rehab games before returning, nor is it certain that Fraley will get his right-field job back from the hot-hitting Will Benson.