Jake Fraley Injury: Dealing with quad injury

Fraley was a late scratch from Monday's lineup against the Cardinals due to a right quadriceps contusion, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Fraley was originally slated to start in right field Monday, but he was removed from the lineup with an undisclosed injury, which is now understood to be a quadriceps issue. The outfielder can be considered day-to-day for the time being and Blake Dunn would stand to see an increase in workload if Fraley is forced to miss any action moving forward.