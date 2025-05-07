Jake Fraley Injury: Nursing calf issue

Fraley is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta due to left calf tenderness, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley didn't start Tuesday's game against a lefty, which is common, but he appeared as a pinch hitter and remained in the game to play right field, and evidently he must have hurt his calf at some point during the contest. His absence from Wednesday's lineup will mark the first time this season he hasn't been in there versus a righty. Rece Hinds is in right field and batting ninth for the Reds on Wednesday. Fraley will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine if he's dealing with a strain.