Jake Fraley Injury: Placed on injured list

The Reds placed Fraley on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left calf tenderness, retroactive to Wednesday.

Fraley has sat out each of the Reds' last three games due to his calf, and he'll now miss at least another week as he moves to the IL. It doesn't seem like he'll need to miss more than the minimum amount of time, though the team hasn't confirmed any sort of timeline. Connor Joe was added to the active roster in a corresponding move to replenish Cincinnati's outfield depth.