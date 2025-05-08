Fantasy Baseball
Jake Fraley Injury: Remains out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Fraley (calf) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Atlanta.

Fraley tweaked his left calf Tuesday after entering the game off the bench and will now miss a second straight start. He was set to undergo an MRI, but the results have not been made available, so consider Fraley day-to-day for the time being. Rece Hinds is drawing another start in right field Thursday.

