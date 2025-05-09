Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Fraley headshot

Jake Fraley Injury: Won't start Friday after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 5:15pm

Fraley has been scratched from Friday's lineup against Houston due to calf soreness, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley was initially slated to return from a two-game absence due to a left calf injury that he suffered Tuesday, but it appears the issue is still bothering the 29-year-old outfielder. Rece Hinds will take Fraley's place in right field and bat eighth.

Jake Fraley
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now