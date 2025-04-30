Fantasy Baseball
Jake Fraley headshot

Jake Fraley News: On bench for nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Fraley is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

With lefty Steven Matz on the bump for St. Louis, the left-handed-hitting Fraley will give way to Blake Dunn in right field for the nightcap. Fraley went 0-for-2 with a walk in the Reds' 6-0 loss in the first game of the day, bringing his batting average down to .200 for the season.

Jake Fraley
Cincinnati Reds
