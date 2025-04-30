Jake Fraley News: On bench for nightcap
Fraley is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.
With lefty Steven Matz on the bump for St. Louis, the left-handed-hitting Fraley will give way to Blake Dunn in right field for the nightcap. Fraley went 0-for-2 with a walk in the Reds' 6-0 loss in the first game of the day, bringing his batting average down to .200 for the season.
