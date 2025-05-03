Jake Fraley News: Reaches three times in defeat

Fraley went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and two walks against Washington in a loss Saturday.

Fraley didn't start in any of the Reds' previous three games since the opponent started a left-handed pitcher in each of those contests, but he made an impact in his return to the lineup Saturday. The veteran outfielder walked and scored in his first plate appearance and belted a solo homer in the sixth inning, though his efforts weren't enough to lead his team to a win. Fraley's platoon role is a hindrance to his fantasy value, and he came into Saturday in a slump that saw him go 1-for-16 over his previous seven games, though he did steal a pair of bases and notch a 4:3 BB:K during that span.