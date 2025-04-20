Jake Irvin News: Fans nine in win

Irvin (2-0) allowed two runs on three hits over 6.1 innings during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader in Colorado. He struck out nine and earned the win.

Irvin was dominant outside of the solo home runs he coughed up to Zac Veen and Braxton Fulford in the third and sixth innings, respectively. The nine punchouts were Irvin's best total since June 23, 2024. He threw 55 of 83 pitches for strikes and forced 14 whiffs, including nine with the curveball. Irvin has posted a 15:1 K:BB while yielding two runs over 13.1 innings in his last two outings. He's lined up to face the Mets at home next weekend.