Jalen Beeks News: Inks deal with Houston

Beeks signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Beeks split time between the Rockies and Pirates last season, turning in a 4.50 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 70 total innings. The 31-year-old lefty may need a bit of time to build up before he makes his spring debut, but he should still be in the mix for Houston's Opening Day bullpen.