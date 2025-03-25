Jalen Beeks News: Lands MLB deal with Arizona
Beeks agreed to a major-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The left-hander was cut loose by the Astros over the weekend after missing out on the Opening Day roster, but it didn't take long for him to find a new team. Beeks had a 4.50 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 55:27 K:BB in 70 innings between the Pirates and Rockies last season. He provides the Diamondbacks with some necessary depth after Kevin Ginkel (shoulder) and Jordan Montgomery (elbow) sidelined by injuries.
