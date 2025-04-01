James Wood News: Belts first 2025 homer

Wood went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Blue Jays.

The 22-year-old went back-to-back with CJ Abrams in the sixth inning to account for the Nationals' only runs of the night. The blast was the first of the season for Wood, who had struck out seven times in 13 plate appearances during his first three games of 2025. Growing pains are to be expected for Wood, but big things are expected from him after he produced nine homers, 14 steals and a .781 OPS in 79 big-league games last year.