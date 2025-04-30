Jared Jones Injury: Begins throwing progression

Jones (elbow) has begun a throwing program, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jones had been shut down since mid-March following a diagnosis of a UCL sprain in his right elbow. It's the beginning of what will be a lengthy throwing progression for the young right-hander, as he will be building back up from scratch. A timetable for Jones' return to the Pirates' rotation likely won't be available for several weeks even if all goes well.