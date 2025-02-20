Fantasy Baseball
Jared Shuster headshot

Jared Shuster News: Stretching out as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Shuster will build up his pitch count this spring while competing for a rotation spot with the White Sox, Steve Stockmar of MLB.com reports.

Shuster has had experience as both a starter and reliever at the big-league level, though he was used nearly exclusively out of the bullpen by the White Sox in 2024. That could change in the current campaign, as he'll work to build up his pitch count, beginning with a Cactus League outing Saturday. While acknowledging those plans, manager Will Venable didn't commit to Shuster beginning the 2025 campaign in the rotation.

Jared Shuster
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
