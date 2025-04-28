Fantasy Baseball
Jarred Kelenic headshot

Jarred Kelenic News: Sent down to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Atlanta optioned Kelenic to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Even with Atlanta missing Ronald Acuna (knee) and Jurickson Profar (suspension), Kelenic finds himself the odd man out in the club's outfield mix. He has slashed only .167/.231/.300 with a 35.4 percent strikeout rate this season and has done very little since arriving in Atlanta last season outside of one big month last June when he had a .900 OPS. Kelenic is still just 25 but is sitting on a career .658 OPS and 30.6 percent strikeout rate in 406 major-league games.

