Jarren Duran News: Busy on basepaths in twin bill

Duran went 3-for-9 with a walk, a triple, three runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases across both games of Saturday's doubleheader split with the Guardians.

He swiped a bag in each end of the twin bill, but all the rest of his production came during a 7-3 win in the nightcap. Duran's ohfer during the matinee snapped an 11-game hit streak, but the heater has boosted his slash line on the season to .256/.316/.388 with one homer, 13 RBI, 15 runs and nine steals in 11 attempts over 133 plate appearances.