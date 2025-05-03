Jarren Duran News: Crosses home plate twice
Duran went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI triple and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.
Duran was brought home both times on RBI singles by Rafael Devers, and the former drove in a run of his own on a triple in the seventh inning. Duran is on a seven-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 19 consecutive contests. He's slashing .280/.331/.433 over 163 plate appearances this season, leading the majors with four triples and second in steals (11) behind Luis Robert (13).
