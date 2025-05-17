Jarren Duran News: Plates four runs in victory
Duran went 2-for-5 with a home run and four total RBI in a 7-6 victory versus Atlanta on Saturday.
Duran put Boston on the board with a two-run homer in the third inning and added a two-run single to tie the score with two outs in the eighth. The veteran outfielder has three multi-hit efforts over his past four games and is batting .368 (7-for-19) during that span. Duran is slashing a solid .262/.309/.406 on the campaign, but he has just three homers, and Saturday's long ball was his first since April 29 (a stretch of 15 games).
