Jarren Duran News: Triples, swipes bag in two-hit game

Duran went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta.

Duran legged out his American League-leading fifth triple, tallying his 15th multi-hit game of the year as well. The 28-year-old outfielder has been quite productive despite a lack of power over his last 23 outings (102 at-bats), during which he's batting .284 with six doubles, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and six stolen bases. As long as he's consistently leading off for the Red Sox, Duran should have plenty of run-scoring upside going forward.