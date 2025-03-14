Jason Foley News: Struggling this spring

Through five Grapefruit League appearances, Foley has allowed five runs on eight hits across 4.1 innings.

Foley was solid for the Tigers in 2024, posting a 3.15 ERA and 1.18 WHIP during the regular season and leading the team with 28 saves, so the righty should have a little leeway despite his spring struggles. He still looks like the top candidate for saves in Detroit to start the year, though newcomer Tommy Kahnle is expected to be in the mix along with holdover Tyler Holton, and possibly Will Vest and Beau Brieske as well. Foley will likely need a strong start to his season to solidify his grip on the closer role.