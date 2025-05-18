Jason Heyward News: On bench Sunday
Heyward isn't part of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Heyward is batting 4-for-30 (.133) in May, and he's seen his playing time dwindle over the last week. He's absent from the lineup for the third time in four games -- all against right-handed starters. Gavin Sheets will fill in at left field while Manny Machado shifts to DH and Jose Iglesias plays third base.
