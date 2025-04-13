Javier Baez News: Hits bench after six straight starts

Baez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Baez had started in each of the last six games -- three at shortstop, three at third base -- while going 7-for-21 with two doubles, two walks, two RBI and a run. Though Baez should start consistently against left-handed pitching and see semi-regular playing time against right-handers, Zach McKinstry and Trey Sweeney still appear to be ahead of him on the depth chart at third base and shortstop, respectively.