Javier Baez News: Hits bench after six straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Baez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Baez had started in each of the last six games -- three at shortstop, three at third base -- while going 7-for-21 with two doubles, two walks, two RBI and a run. Though Baez should start consistently against left-handed pitching and see semi-regular playing time against right-handers, Zach McKinstry and Trey Sweeney still appear to be ahead of him on the depth chart at third base and shortstop, respectively.

