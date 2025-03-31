Javier Baez News: Starting at hot corner

Baez is starting at third base and batting ninth in Monday's game against the Mariners.

Baez started Thursday's season opener at shortstop and he's also seen time at third off the bench in the early going, though this will be his first start at the hot corner. The veteran looks like more of a utility player for the Tigers this season versus a regular option at short, and he could even see time in the outfield after picking up some reps there during spring training. Baez may end up seeing a decent amount of playing time in this new role, though his fantasy outlook remains murky as a bench player.