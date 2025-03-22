Fantasy Baseball
J.C. Escarra headshot

J.C. Escarra News: Officially makes team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Escarra was informed Saturday that he will be on the Yankees' Opening Day roster.

Escarra has had an impressive spring, maintaining a .936 OPS with five extra-base hits across 48 at-bats. It was reported Tuesday that he was in line to make the team as the backup to Austin Wells, and that is now officially the case. In 2024, Escarra maintained a 119 wRC+ across 493 plate appearances combined between Double and Triple-A.

