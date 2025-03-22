J.C. Escarra News: Officially makes team

Escarra was informed Saturday that he will be on the Yankees' Opening Day roster.

Escarra has had an impressive spring, maintaining a .936 OPS with five extra-base hits across 48 at-bats. It was reported Tuesday that he was in line to make the team as the backup to Austin Wells, and that is now officially the case. In 2024, Escarra maintained a 119 wRC+ across 493 plate appearances combined between Double and Triple-A.