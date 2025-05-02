J.D. Davis News: Re-signs on minor-league contract

The Angels re-signed Davis to a minor-league contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Davis had elected free agency after being outrighted off the Angels' 40-man roster but is now back on a restructured minor-league pact. The 32-year-old has played five games with the Halos this season, going 1-for-9 at the plate. He'll head to Triple-A Salt Lake.